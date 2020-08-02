Police arrest man after I-285 crash leaves pedestrian dead

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Sandy Springs Police Department made an arrest soon after a vehicle crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian early Sunday morning along I-285.
Officers were called to the area of I-285 near Northside Drive around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning with reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police found a pickup truck about a half-mile down the road appearing to be heavily damaged and matching witness descriptions.
The driver was identified as 32-year-old James Daniel Worsham of Acworth, who was determined to have been driving under the influence. The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of their next of kin.
Worsham is currently being charged with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, and vehicular homicide. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
