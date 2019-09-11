ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a major accident that left several vehicles heavily damaged late Wednesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.
Witnesses told CBS46, the driver of a black vehicle attempted to flee from police when he slammed into a pickup truck on Donald Lee Hollowell parkway.
The pickup truck driver then lost control and crashed into a van and a customer standing outside of the American Deli.
A bystander told officials she saw a man running from the black vehicle that also slammed into the building.
Police arrested the suspect and he was taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
