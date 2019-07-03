ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a man after receiving a suspicious person call around 3 a.m on June 29.
Upon arrival, police found a man who fit the description near the 1500 block of Poplar Pointe Drive in Atlanta.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Derrick Williams.
Officials initiated an investigation and seized several forms of illegal drugs from Williams.
According to investigators, Williams was then arrested on drug charges and after further investigation they discovered Williams had several warrants.
Williams was charged with Entering Auto, Criminal Trespass, and Loitering Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.
