SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Smyrna Police needs the public’s assistance to identify a male who attempted to kidnap two customers at a local pharmacy Saturday night.
The suspect, Gary Harling Jr. of Atlanta, tried to lure two female customers into a white Nissan cargo van at the Walgreens at 2670 Cobb Parkway in Smyrna on July 27 around 9 p.m.
Police arrested Harling on Friday and charged him with two counts of attempted kidnapping and false statements.
Harling was transported to Cobb County Detention Center and is being held on a fifty-thousand-dollar bond.
