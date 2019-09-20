APPLING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who allegedly set a camper trailer on fire was arrested on Friday.
Police say on 50-year-old Kelly Durrell Blanton intentionally set a fire to a camper trailer parked at the intersection of Austell and Crosby Street in Surrency on September 16.
According to Appling County Police, Blanton was arrested on September 18 for an unrelated incident before being charged with arson on September 19.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.