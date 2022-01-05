ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Authorities have confirmed that a former aide to now Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was arrested in late December, charged with terroristic threats.
Ali Carter was arrested on Dec. 29 while on an American Airlines flight when Officers arrived in reference to a warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Carter confirmed his identity to police once they approached him in his seat on the plane.
Carter was then taken to a local police precinct where the warrant was confirmed with extradition from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.
The warrant and subsequent arrest stemmed from an alleged incident on September 12, 2020 where Carter was accused of terroristic threats. He was transported to the Clayton County jail without incident.
