SANDY SPRINGS (CBS46)—Sandy Springs police said they have arrested a man in connection to a 2018 murder involving an elderly woman.
According to a press release from Sandy Springs police, officers arrested James Christopher Jones, 24, for the murder of Kay Thomasson.
Thomasson, 71, was murdered in her home on Old Woodbine Road in the Derby Hills neighborhood in June 2018 https://bit.ly/3eZksMW.
“This case was very complex, and our detectives worked non-stop to bring it to a successful conclusion with an arrest. We want to thank the U.S. Marshals Office for their continued partnership and support in making this arrest,” said Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone.
Jones was arrested at his home in Decatur, and he is charged with murder as well as first degree burglary, police noted.
