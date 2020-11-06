A metro Atlanta man's alleged burglary spree has come to an end.
Zone 6 officers were looking into a string of burglaries that took place October 24 and into the next morning when they found their suspect was already in custody. Santiago Hamzah was picked up by officers in the 1900 block of Fisher Road.
Police say the 26-year-old was accused of stealing a television from a woman in a wheelchair. It was then determined that Hazmah was "the same man responsible for a burglary that had occurred several hours earlier," according to officers.
He was charged with theft by taking and two counts of burglary and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
APD says the following burglary locations are connected to Hazmah:
- 10/24/2020 the Subway restaurant at 1459 Moreland Avenue was broken into and food items were taken.
- 10/24/2020 Mr. Hamzah shoplifted cleaning supplies from the El Progresso convenience store at 1460 Boulevard.
- 10/25/2020 the laundromat at 590 McDonough Boulevard was broken into and a television and clothing was taken.
- 10/25/2020 the tattoo shop at 778 McDonough Blvd SE was broken into and electronics were taken.
- 10/25/2020 the Dollar General at 1241 Moreland Ave was broken into and lighters and cigarettes were stolen.
- 10/25/2020 the grocery store at 1645 Moreland Ave was broken into and items were stolen.
- 10/25/2020 Mr. Hamzah stole a television from an apartment at 1940 Fisher Road.
APD asks if you have information related to a crime, or see something suspicious, call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
