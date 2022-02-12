ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police arrested a 31-year-old man they believe is responsible for a multi-car crash on Interstate 75/85 South Friday afternoon.
Around 12:17 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate the crash on Interstate 75/85 South at the GA 166 Overpass.
Preliminary investigation shows that an Atlanta Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of the Dodge Charger, identified as Kentavious Robinson for an HOV Violation when he attempted to flee from the officer.
As traffic came to a stop, the Dodge Charger struck two vehicles and then struck three more vehicles before coming to a final stop. One of the vehicles that was struck overturned.
Minor injuries were reported.
Robinson was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.