ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Peters Street near Walker Street in Atlanta Saturday night.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to 309 Peters Street regarding several people being shot.
An off-duty Atlanta Police Officer, working nearby, heard the gunfire and responded toward the area as well. When they arrived, officers found three men, one of which was a security guard, who were shot. All three were taken to the hospital.
Police believe at least one person began shooting outside of 301 Peters Street.
A security guard, Charles Wilson, at 301 Peters Street responded to the gunfire and it appears he fired toward one of the suspects and was himself struck by gunfire at some point during the confrontation.
A relative of the security officer said Sunday the bullet hit his leg and shattered a bone. He is stable and in recovery from surgery as of Sunday evening.
The off-duty APD officer was able to provide a description of a suspect who was running from the scene.
Responding officers quickly apprehended 25-year-old Nile Lewis, who was armed with two handguns.
Lewis is charged with aggravated assault. It is unclear what started the initial altercation at this time.
The investigation continues.
