COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police said Friday they have arrested a man for allegedly punching an 84-year-old woman in the face and then stealing her purse.
Police said they arrested Oluwole Olushola, 42, Friday on charges including: identity fraud, robbery, simple battery, and other fraud-related charges.
The punching incident happened Tuesday morning in a parking lot of Publix on Cumberland Parkway in Vinings.
According to Cobb County Police, Olushola fled the scene in his getaway car which was a 2005 Toyota with a dealer tag on it.
The getaway car also appeared to have damage on the driver-side rear passenger door.
Police identified the woman as 84-year-old Sondra Dillon.
Anyone with more information about the vehicle and/or suspect is asked to still contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
