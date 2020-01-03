ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police arrested a man who jumped off of a 40 foot bridge when he mistakenly thought officers were chasing after him.
On Jan. 2 the Georgia State Patrol says officers were attempting to pull a vehicle over on I-85 around 1:30 a.m. when another driver in the area, thinking officers were targeting him, took off at a high rate of speed and struck a wall.
The driver then got out of his vehicle, jumped off of bridge landing approximately 40 feet below and ran into the woods. During their search of the area, officers were able to locate a handgun, two cell phones, cash and marijuana. His vehicle was also impounded on the scene.
Two days later, on Jan. 3, Davaughn Clarke, 25, turned himself in to police at Atlanta Police Headquarters. He was transported to Grady Detention with non-life threatening injuries.
He is charged with speeding, failure to report accident, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, pedestrian darting out in traffic, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit certain felonies and failure to report striking a fixed object.
He will eventually be transported to Fulton County Jail.
