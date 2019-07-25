COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a matter of minutes, police arrested two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a pawn shop on Wednesday.
The arrest happened inside a Cash America Pawn shop on Cobb Parkway around 4 p.m.
A witness who called 911 told the dispatcher that two black men entered the business armed.
Upon arrival, an officer found that the two suspects had fled the scene but was able to dispatch a detailed description of the suspects along with their vehicle.
The dispatcher then shared the information to nearby officials, and in twenties minutes Cobb County police found the suspects driving on 1-285 at Paces Ferry Road.
Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Swaby from Stone Mountain and 45-year-old Michael Mackey from Atlanta. Both were taken into custody and charged Attempted Armed Robbery Weapon and several other charges.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
