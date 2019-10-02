COWETA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men were arrested and charged after attacking a delivery driver during a confrontation late September in Coweta.
On September 27, a local nonprofit delivery driver entered Timbercreek Estates Drive residence to pick up donated clothes when he noticed an angry resident screaming at him on the roadway. The driver then responded by flipping a middle finger to the angry man, authorities say.
Seconds later, the driver turned around in a cul de sac and continued to look for the home when he saw the same man waving a sledgehammer. The man then threw the sledgehammer at the donation truck causing the window to shatter. According to the police report, the man demanded the driver to exit and then a black pickup truck pulled in front of the box truck and group of eight people, armed with handguns, started to surround the vehicle.
The driver then told officials that another man, identified as Parag Vilas Chitnis, 45, allegedly stepped in front of the box truck and proceeded to punch the windshield several times. Police have identified the man with the sledgehammer to be David Michael Reagan, 49. The driver then proceeded to slowly maneuver the truck to avoid running anyone over.
According to the report, Reagan said the truck must have hit his hammer out of his hand when the truck drove around him instead of stopping, which caused it to shatter the windshield.
Police arrested both Reagan and Chitnis for assault and criminal damage to property.
The incident remains under investigation.
