DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting in Decatur.
Joe Morris, 37, allegedly shot 35-year-old Rico King multiple times on June 4 at the 2000 block of Belvedere Lane in Decatur.
Officials issued an arrest warrant on June 5 and found Morris at a Decatur hotel where he was arrested and transported to DeKalb County Jail without incident.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.