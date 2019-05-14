Marietta, GA (CBS46) -- Police arrested owners of seven pit bulls who mauled an 82-year-old woman back in April.
The owners were identified as Jeremiah Gamble and Leslie White, and they were charged with seven counts of Reckless Conduct and Disorderly House.
The incident happened on Wednesday April 10 when a woman was attacked by seven pit bulls.
Police shot two of the dogs that were attacking the woman in order to get her back to safety.
According to the police report, one of the dogs was pronounced deceased and the other one suffered from a gunshot wound.
Cobb County Animal services captured all seven dogs and transported them a local shelter.
CBS46 covered this story in April: 82 year old woman mauled by pack of dogs
