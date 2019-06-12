ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police arrested a passenger who was riding in a carjacked vehicle and are still in search of the driver.
Officers were on patrol near McDaniel Street and Glen Street on Wednesday when they spotted a carjacked vehicle wanted out of Cobb County.
After a pursuit, the suspects abandoned the vehicle. The passenger was apprehended and detained on warrant charges. The driver is still at large.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
