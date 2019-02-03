ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Three men and a female suspect were arrested hours before Super Bowl kick off for an alleged car break in.
Atlanta Police say the suspects were seen in the 3500 block of Eisenhower Circle SE. When the suspects noticed the cop trailing behind them, they pointed a gun at officers and fled the scene in a white sedan.
Officers were unable to keep up with the suspects. However, the suspects were later caught on Jonesboro Road. Charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.