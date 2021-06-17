ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for killing a 23-year-old and shooting a 19-year-old on June 11.
One week later, APD was notified of the arrest of 18-year-old Vorquis Williams in the murder of Diamond O’Neal, 23 and shooting of Diari Durham, 19.
On Monday, June 14, arrest warrants for Williams, who was an associate of the victims, were issued.
After coordinating with the Fugitive Unit, Williams was arrested in Chattanooga, Tennessee Thursday morning.
Williams is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Murder and is in custody, awaiting extradition to Atlanta.
Officers said the initial incident happened June 11 at around 2:45 a.m. when they responded to the Exxon station at 1617 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW on a report of an injured person.
Officers on scene found Durham with multiple gunshot wounds.
The officers followed a trail of blood from Durham to a nearby home at 289 W Lake Ave NW, where they found a O'Neal with apparent gunshot wounds.
An infant, unharmed, was also found in the apartment.
Durham was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The infant was turned over to DFACS.
