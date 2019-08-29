COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A second suspect has been arrested in a double fatal crash in April that police say was the result of drag racing.
Police arrested 26 year-old Xavier Flores on Wednesday in connection to the crash that claimed the lives of 31 year-old James Wheeler of Acworth and 35 year-old Douglas Duff Jr. of Douglasville on April 7.
According to Cobb County Police, 19 year-old George Cambi was driving an Infiniti G35 around 4:45 a.m. when he crashed into the vehicle with Wheeler and Duff Jr. inside.
Witnesses told police Cambi was racing another vehicle on Floyd Road when the crash happened near the intersection with Bates Drive.
Police later determined that the vehicle Cambi was racing was being driven by Flores.
Cambi was arrested just a few days after the crash. He was indicted on charges of reckless driving, racing, two counts of 1st degree vehicular homicide and 2nd degree cruelty to children and remains in the Cobb County Jail.
Flores is charged with racing, reckless driving, two counts of 1st degree vehicular homicide and two counts of felony hit-and-run.
He's also in the Cobb County Jail.
