STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Stone Mountain man was arrested in Indiana on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a shooting that happened earlier this year.
DeKalb County Police and Indiana Sheriff’s Office worked together to arrest 25-year-old Michael Ladre Hill in Indianapolis.
According to officials, Hill allegedly shot 54-year-old Timothy Newhouse of Stone Mountain in February of this year. The incident happened outside of a food mart on Memorial Drive.
Police say a separate warrant accused Hill of shooting a woman in the foot at the same location.
Hill was transported to DeKalb County Jail where he awaits extradition.
