ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant mother outside of an apartment complex in Athens on Tuesday.
Kiresa Cooper, 27, is accused in the death of 24 year-old Auriel Callaway at an apartment complex on Carriage Court. Callaway’s family said the victim was killed by stray bullets during a confrontation between woman at the complex.
Cooper was arrested on Thursday in Cobb County and taken to the Athens-Clarke jail where she was booked on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.
Callaway was trying to get her small child to safety when she was struck and killed by gunfire. Her unborn child did not survive.
“This reckless act of violence took the life of a young mother in her prime as well as her unborn child,” said ACCPD Chief of Police Cleveland Spruill in a press release. “Such senseless violence shall not be tolerated and all our investigative resources and tools were brought to bear to locate and apprehend the suspect.”
Meanwhile, family and friends put together a small memorial in the place where Callaway lost her life. A vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. outside of the complex on Carriage Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.