ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who led police on a high-speed chase Saturday evening was arrested.
The incident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Officials were patrolling the area when they spotted the stolen Infiniti. The driver of the stolen vehicle noticed police and then proceeded to speed off. He then crashed into another vehicle causing it to overturn.
According to officials, the bystander vehicles suffered from minor injuries. The suspect then got out of his car and started running on foot. The chase ended shortly after and the suspect was put into custody.
