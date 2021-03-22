One man is in custody after police found another man shot in the head in a wooded area.
According to Rome police, officers responded to a shooting call at Dodd Boulevard on Monday morning.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Scott Hayes, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was behind a car dealership.
Hayes was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson said detectives later arrested Jeffrey A. Shedrick, 32, of Rome, for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
