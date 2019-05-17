DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County officials arrested a man who was allegedly involved in shooting a 7-year-old to death.
Police reported a 7-year-old girl was in her foster care home on Satellite Boulevard in Ellenwood when the incident happened.
The fatal shooting happened on April 12 when Allen and his 21-year-old nephew, Antoine Allen, shot the home with an assault rifle. During the shootout, Mariasia Thomas, suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
According to the police report, both Allen’s nephew and niece, Keadesia Allen, 23, were arrested on May 13 and were charged with murder and aggregated assault.
Dwayne Eric Allen, 27, of Scottdale was taken into custody on Friday May 17. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.
This is an ongoing investigation.
