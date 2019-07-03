CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation inside a business in Canton County left a man deceased on June 28.
Police arrested 31-year-old Gary Allen of Jasper on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in a deadly bar brawl.
The incident happened inside Canton Ice House at the 100 block of Keith Drive.
Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Leon Danzis who appeared to have suffered from injuries.
Danzis was transported to Northside Cherokee Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Allen was taken into custody and transported to Cherokee County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery and Murder during the Commission of a Felony.
The Canton Police Department is actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to please contact the Police Department at (770)720-4883.
