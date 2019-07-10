NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation outside of a home in Newnan left a man deceased on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, Newnan police found a victim lying on the porch steps of a home on Long Street.
The victim appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound and medical personals did not detect a pulse or breath from the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Coweta County Coroner’s Office. Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.
During the investigation, witnesses told officers the suspect and the victim were having an argument prior to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim.
According to the police report, the victim started heading towards the porch steps when the suspect began firing his handgun, shooting the victim several times.
Police arrested 43-year-old Anretoes Wilkins on the scene and transported him to Coweta County Jail.
Wilkins was charged with murder. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.