ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home on May 31.
APD arrested 42-year-old Demetrius Abercrombie in Fulton County.
Abercrombie was charged with Rape, Sodomy, Kidnapping, False imprisonment, and burglary.
The incident happened at Colonial Square apartments on Hapeville Road in Atlanta.
According to officials, Abercrombie broke into the woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her, and then fled the scene.
The victim told police he had an unknown tattoo on his left arm and that he was missing one or both front teeth.
