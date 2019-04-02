DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Dekalb County Police say they have a suspect in custody from the recent hit and run that severely injured a nine-year-old girl playing in her yard.
LaDerihanna Holmes remains in the hospital, but her family says she’s doing well given the circumstances.
“I just heard three loud bangs, I rushed outside, I saw the car in the house, I didn’t see my sister at all,” says Trevon Hughley, Holmes’ older brother.
Hughley says he’ll never forget that evening.
Just before seven on Friday, March 29th, Dekalb County Police responded to a hit-and-run accident in Lithonia.
“It was definitely hard, I’ve never experienced anything like that, as far as seeing someone lifeless in front of me,” added Hughley.
Police say a black 2017 Ford Fusion was speeding when it left the road, hitting two female children before crashing into the house.
“I couldn’t believe, like you, you didn’t check to see if she was okay, it was definitely hard, I wish they would have stayed, or we could have made them stay, or we could have apprehended them or anything, it was terrible,” Hughley said.
“They, not once, looked down at my baby,” said Charlette Bolton, Holmes’ mom.
The passenger and driver took off. But today, Dekalb County Police say they found the suspect.
That male suspect will be charged with hit and run, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving.
“I’m definitely glad that the person has been caught, and I’m glad that everyone has pitched in to do an amazing job to find out who did this, and I’m glad that my sister is getting justice,” Hughley added.
LaDerihanna Holmes was taken to a local hospital with a fractured skull and a broken pelvis.
“She’s up moving, talking, smiling, she’s very happy,” Hughley added.
“There is absolutely no reason that that nine-year-old girl survived that, other than through the grace of God,” said L. Chris Stewart, the family’s attorney.
Her friend, 11-year-old, Alayshia Phillips, sustained a foot injury.
“Many people have sent thoughts and prayers to us, and it definitely helps at a time like this,” Hughley said, “I would rather deal with the road to recovery than a funeral.”
The suspect, 28-year-old Gabriel Jabri Fordham, is charged with Failure to Maintain Lane (Misdemeanor); Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (Misdemeanor); Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor); Hit and Run (Misdemeanor); and, Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.