DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man is behind bars and faces a murder charge after a shooting in Decatur.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along with U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Staci Adams who was involved in the murder of Tavorrace Butts.
The shooting happened at the Citgo gas station on Flat Shoals on March 17.
Adams will be charged with murder and armed robbery in.
Sheriff’s investigators found Adams on East Lake Boulevard where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail on Friday, according to authorities.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.