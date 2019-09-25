ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man has been arrested and charged after being involved in several armed robberies in Athens.
The first armed robbery happened at a Dollar General on September 6; three days later another armed robbery happened at a Game Stop. During the investigation, police determined that the suspect, Londell Nunn, Jr. was responsible for the two crimes.
According to authorities, Nunn was a multi-state offender, he was arrested in Alabama for a previous armed robbery case, but he will be extradited back to Georgia to face the charges in Athens-Clarke County.
