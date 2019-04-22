ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a University of Georgia student during an armed robbery in Athens Monday morning.
The student remains hospitalized after being shot multiple times in what police said was the first of two armed robbery attempts in the same area.
Athens-Clarke County Police have arrested the man they think is responsible for the crime. The department will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to announce details of the arrest. You can stream the video by clicking this link.
The incident allegedly happened around 7:15 a.m. at the bus stop on the 2100 block of South Milledge Avenue.
The department said deputies were headed to another armed robbery in the area when they found the body of a 22 year-old man, later identified as Tate Prezzano.
A source told CBS46, Prezzano was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of a local hospital. The source said Prezzano was shot three times, once in the back of the head, one in the neck and one in the shoulder.
Doctors said they believe Prezzano will recover, but has a long road ahead of him. He's currently in critical but stable condition.
Prezzano is graduating from the University of Georgia in just a couple of weeks.
Prezzano is from Milton and went to Cambridge in Fulton County. He played lacrosse and his team issued updates and asked for prayers for him today on social media.
Cambridge HS c/o 15, Tate Prezzano, was a victim of an armed robbery this morning in Athens, GA. He is currently in a critical but stable condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. Will update as info is made available— Cambridge Lacrosse (@Cambridge_Lax) April 22, 2019
UPDATE:Tate is still in stable but critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds. The Prezzano family would like to thank everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers for Tate.— Cambridge Lacrosse (@Cambridge_Lax) April 22, 2019
