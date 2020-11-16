It was like a scene out of the Fast and Furious when Hapeville investigators say armed suspects driving a stolen car plowed into an officer's car, and then slammed into another car.
“He lost control and hit a lady who was coming off the off ramp,” said Field training officer in the traffic unit Brandon Hickman.
The suspect ran over four lanes of traffic, jumping the median, and then trying to blend in with Marta foot traffic while boarding a bus.
Officer Hickman’s mind was quickly running through a list of what if‘s.
“What if he takes a hostage, what if he’s the one driving the bus, is he trying to blend in and hope we don’t see it or is he going to continue his violent streak?” recalled Hickman.
Hickman managed to block the bus and get onboard to catch the suspect.
“The bus driver let me on and I asked our passengers for their hands, let me see their hands as I scan for a suspect. Our suspect was actually the closest one to me,” Hickman explained.
Officer Hickman went above and beyond the call of duty, getting back on the bus after the arrest to make sure everyone was okay.
“That’s a pretty traumatic event for us to do. Every day we go in rooms and clear rooms all that stuff, that’s normal for us, that’s in a day’s work, but for someone who’s just getting on the Marta bus trying to go to work that’s an emotional roller coaster” said Hickman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.