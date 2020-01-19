ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police made multiple arrests in connection with a disturbing viral video seen by more than 40,000 people online. It shows drivers out of control doing donuts in the dump furniture store parking lot near Buckhead.
“Our goal is to aggressively investigate them anytime they occur and identify the drivers,” Atlanta Police Major Darin Schierbaum said.
The same group of troublemakers have been seen around Atlantic Station, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on Spring Street, causing chaos outside The Varsity restaurant.
“We’ve added all these barricades in and you can see some of them are already banged up,” The Varsity President Gordon Muir said.
Police made multiple arrests in the past two weeks. They charged Kevin Mosley with reckless conduct and laying drag. William Regaldo Salas is facing similar charges and Thomas Crooms is charged with reckless conduct for shooting fireworks into the crowd.
“We’re obviously reviewing a plethora of video that was shot at the scene from individuals participating, witnessing as well as a number of private and public sector cameras that are in the area,” Schierbaum said. “If you were participating that night you can consider yourself a potential to be one charged in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.