GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officers working with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Gainesville Police Department, conducted a Heroin Trafficking investigation Tuesday.
Following the investigation, they arrested Albert Lee Scott, 63, of Gainesville, Samantha Ann Shugrue, 26, of Gainesville, and Samantha Sheri Spillers, 51, of Lula.
Officers served a search warrant at the home of Scott and Shugrue on the 2000 block of Ridgeway Drive in Gainesville.
The Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad Task Force Officers located approximately 20 grams of Heroin packaged in multiple bags, approximately 5 grams of Methamphetamine, 4 Alprazolam pills, 2 pistols, digital scales, ledgers, drug paraphernalia, numerous syringes and $3,000.00 in cash.
Scott was transported into the Hall County Jail and charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Heroin with the intent to distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine and Alprazolam with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime.
Shugrue and Spillers were each booked on the charge of Possession of Heroin.
Officers do not anticipate any additional arrests in this case.
