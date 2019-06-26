HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A driver and his passenger were arrested following a traffic stop in Hall County on Tuesday.
Hall County Officers arrested Joseph Gordon Webb, 56, and Patrice Michelle Turbeville, 33, due to a traffic stop in Lula.
According to officials, Webb was arrested for driving with a suspended license. After searching Webb’s vehicle police found more than one ounce of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, a meth pipe and less than one ounce of marijuana.
Police say the estimated value of methamphetamine held was around $2,800.
Webb’s passenger Patrice Turbeville was also arrested for having two outstanding warrants due to the possession on marijuana.
Officials charged Webb with Possession Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Failure to Maintain Lane and Suspended License.
Police transported both suspects to the Hall County Jail.
