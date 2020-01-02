ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Arrests have been made and charges have been filed following a New Year's Eve car break-in.
Atlanta Police say the front passenger window of a van was shattered in the 600 block of Ponce de Leon, inside a woman's backpack containing a bible, notebook and pens was stolen.
The suspects, Sandra Cummings, 25, Antavius Walker, 29, and Dequentavius Rosser, 19, were allegedly spotted on a nearby business' security footage as they fled a gas station. The suspects were then spotted traveling on Monroe Drive towards 10th Street where they wrecked the vehicle, forcing them to flee on foot near 10th and Juniper.
While in the process of running, APD officer managed to catch all three suspects. Along with the items stolen from the van, officers also located a stolen handgun, laptop computers, an iPad mini and Patagonia backpack. Each of the items were obtained during car break-ins that were reported to police.
Walker is a convicted felon with 21 prior arrests, Cummings has nine prior arrests and Rosser has three prior arrests.
Owners of the stolen items have been contacted.
