CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A teen is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man who tried to break up a fight between the teen and another person.
The incident happened at the The Oasis on Jonesboro Road Saturday.
Police identified the 17-year-old as Jorge Beltran, a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
After Clayton County Police obtained murder warrants for Beltran, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his elite Fugitive Squad begin hunting for Beltran and placed him number one on the Top 10 Most Wanted.
Beltran was captured Monday morning at a home in Forest Park.
