ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a 15-year-old male in connection to an August 5th carjacking.

Initially two scooter riding suspects were wanted for the alleged carjacking in Midtown.

Atlanta Police say a male victim was attempting to get into his rental car when the two male suspects attacked him, then stole the vehicle. The incident occurred around 9:29 p.m. in the 100 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE.

The victim suffered a lacerations and scratches, but refused medical treatment.

The teen was arrested on August 8th. He is charge with aggravated assault and hijacking of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.