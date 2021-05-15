GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Gwinnett County police said they are searching for a teenager accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman.
On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a person shot call on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Faith Burns, 20, of Loganville, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Burns later died at a local hospital.
After speaking with witnesses and processing evidence, police said they took out a warrant for Damia Mitchell, 17, of Snellville, for the fatal shooting.
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson said Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation before the shooting.
Police said multiple people were present when the shooting happened.
Michell is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Anyone who may have heard or seen the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Update
Damia Mitchel has turned herself in to the Gwinnet County Jail.
A witness who spoke to CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy, who held Faith as she was bleeding and waiting on an ambulance that day, said she is unsure if there were multiple shooters or just one.
She said after faith was initially shot Damia came back and fired more rounds and shouted “I told you you would pay in blood.”
A candle light vigil will be held at 6pm on February 20 at Grayson Park for Faith Burns.
Update
CBS46 News has learned on Friday night that police have arrested Kennedy Collins, 17, of Loganville and Jocelyn Spencer, 17 of Loganville, and two additional 16-year-old girls of Snellville who are not being named at this time in connection with the homicide that occurred Sunday, February 14, 2021, on Uniwattee Trail, Dacula.
The girls are facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Collins and Spencer are currently held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
