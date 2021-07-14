Police arrest teens accused of multiple armed robberies in 2 Atlanta neighborhoods

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Victims of a group robbing the Buckhead and Virginia-Highland communities at gunpoint recall terrifying ordeals.
“One said I’m not joking and I’m going to start counting,” said one elderly woman who was strolling through her neighborhood after dusk with her husband. “It was kind of unreal, I was like how that can happen here.”
Police said the group of 4 would deliver food to neighborhoods then start prowling for potential victims.
Eight incidents involving 11 victims police said can be attributed to the group including the carjacking of an Uber driver.
A 16yr male & female, 15yr male & 21yr male, have been connected to 8 armed robberies in the Buckhead & Virginia-Highland communities. Victims tell me they can't walk their communities anymore, even going to the mailbox is a mental struggle. Details @CBS46 #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/f5qU4VRBbU— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 15, 2021
The stolen vehicle then used to commit further crimes.
Several of the incidents involved the group sneaking up behind victims and then pointing a gun at their heads and demanding whatever they had on them. Most of the time only small amounts of money and phones.
“A shame that they are risking their lives for something so little,” said the elderly victim.
The group mainly made up of teenagers.
Thankfully police have caught the suspects. A male and female 16-year-old, and also a 21-year-old male.
“It was extremely important for us to get these guys as you stated they were brazen," said Sgt. Rodney Jones of the Atlanta Police Department.
Police said they also have warrants out for a 15-year-old male connected to the crimes.
Several victims telling CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy, walking around their neighborhoods is out of the question, even going to the mailbox is mentally challenging, adding safety isn’t assured anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.