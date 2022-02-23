SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in Sandy Springs after allegedly shooting two people with a pellet gun.
According to Sandy Springs Police Department, they responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. from a person who said they had just been shot multiple times with a pellet gun from someone in a moving vehicle in the area of Ferry Road and Bonnie Lane.
The victim, who was knocked to the ground in the shooting, was able to provide a detailed description of the car and told police which way it was going. The person who was shot had visible injuries and was treated at the scene and released.
On Wednesday, police said three more people came forward saying they were shot with a pellet gun while walking or jogging in the Sandy Springs neighborhood of Atlanta.
“It’s a very serious issue. Somebody can start by using pellet guns. Then they can get bored and move on and start actually using guns and shooting people,” said Sgt. Ortega, spokesperson with the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Now at least five people have reported being shot by a pellet gun this month, according to officials.
“They waited until the light hit green, shot me as they were driving about 20 miles per hour, and then sped off,” said Dan Castle, who says he was shot at least five times while walking his dog on Johnson Ferry Road on Tuesday.
Police arrested two 18-year-olds, from Fulton County, on Tuesday without incident.
The teens were charged with aggravated assault, battery, and being in possession of fraudulent identification cards, according to Sandy Springs Police.
Police found two air rifle-style guns in the SUV during the traffic stop. Police said the teens say they didn’t shoot the people intentionally.
“They deny doing it. They just said they were not targeting people that they were just randomly shooting, but not at people,” Sgt. Ortega said.
Officials are not releasing the names of the teens or pictures of the car for fear that it could disrupt the investigation, as more victims come forward.
Sandy Springs police say they are now investigating if the two 18-year-olds shot people as part of a challenge on the social media app, TikTok.
“Our detectives will look into the cell phones of those individuals, forensically analyze the cell phones, extract data, even deleted videos and see if that’s part of that TikTok challenge,” said Sgt. Ortega.
Police in Wyoming, New Hampshire, Utah, and Florida have reported pellet or bee bee gun shootings, potentially connected to a trend on TikTok that uses the hashtag “orbeezgun,” coined after the name of a type of gel bead.
After he was shot, Castle said he was able to see the car drive away. He called 911 and reported to police the make and model of the car.
Police said the same car was reported shortly afterwards by a woman who had been shot by a pellet gun near Chastain Park in Atlanta.
Sgt. Ortega said officers were able to track the SUV on city traffic cameras.
Officers identified the car and performed a traffic stop roughly thirty minutes after Castle was shot, according to Sgt. Ortega, who praised Castle for his quick thinking.
“Because of his detail and his memory, we were able to have the suspects in custody in minutes,” said Sgt. Ortega.
Castle, who is CEO of Castle Flexx -a strengthening and mobility device, said he plans to sponsor an upcoming police event to show his appreciation for the department.
Sgt. Ortega is encouraging anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a pellet gun incident, to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department or email Detective Morgan at wmorgan@sandyspringsga.gov.
