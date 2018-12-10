NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46)- Police busted two teens following a high-speed chase of over 100-miles per hour.
It all began at the Onelife Fitness on the Newnan Crossing Bypass in Newnan.
"They broke into the window, stole my iPad and my wallet," said victim Gregg Smith.
Gregg Smith got a notice on his cell phone that his Ford truck had been broken into outside the gym. That’s when he outsmarted the bad guys.
"So we call the police and I pull up my iPhone and track my iPad and it was about two miles away," said Smith.
So, police responded to a nearby Lowe’s home improvement store where they found the two 17-year-old suspects Larri Wright and Randy King in a stolen white Jaguar.
The teens led police on a high-speed chase up Interstate-85 before officers spiked their tires and the two were ultimately arrested after trying to run from police.
"They said it was rare that they could catch criminals like this and thanked me, but there really wasn’t anything I did," said Smith.
Incredibly, Smith got his stolen iPad back the same day.
"I got my iPad back probably 10 hours later," said Smith.
He said he’s not all that tech savvy, but tech savvy enough this time.
"My family hassles me because I’m so not tech savvy," said Smith.
Police tell CBS46 that the two suspects may be connected to other crimes including theft in cobb county and possibly a shooting on MARTA property.
Onelife Fitness sent the following statement to our newsroom:
Onelife Fitness cooperated with authorities in this investigation, and we are very pleased that their efforts resulted in the recovery of the stolen items for one of our members. Our top priority is the safety and security of Onelife members, and we are always committed to taking steps to meet that objective.
