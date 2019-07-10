WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cherokee County Narcotics Squad ended their six-week long investigation when they arrested two employees of a gas station on Wednesday.
According to agents, leading up to the search warrant they purchased Schedule 1 vape oils from the Marathon gas station located on Bells Ferry Road in Woodstock.
Police arrested 30-year-old Libin Babu of Woodstock and he was charged with two counts of sale of a schedule I drug and possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute.
Officials also arrested the gas station manager 25-year-old Jithu Vinoy of Lawrenceville and he too was charged with 1 count of sale of a schedule I drug and possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute.
The initial investigation began when officials received an anonymous tip that the oils were causing users to have seizures.
Investigators seized two types of vape oils called “Kentucky Route” and “Kiss of Death”.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said, “Any other businesses selling these brands and customers who use these brands should know that doing so is a felony.”
This incident remains under investigation.
