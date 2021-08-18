LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Taskforce made two notable arrests last week.
On August 13, the taskforce arrested 35-year-old Devin Christopher Martin of Norcross, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Based on the information they received, detectives executed a search warrant for 2259 Newbury Road inside the city limits of Norcross.
Police uncovered multiple images of child sexual abuse on his computer, which involved very young children.
Martin has been charged with one count Felony Possession of Child Pornography.
On August 16, the Lakeland Police Department in Florida arrested 40-year-old Billy Joe Wood on warrants issued by Gwinnett ICAC detectives.
While monitoring an undercover account of a fictional 13-year-old female, detectives were contacted by Wood. Wood exchanged several messages with the profile and discussed the child’s age multiple times. Despite the age being clearly expressed, Wood sent sexually explicit messages and then offered to help the child run away to live with him in Florida for purposes of having sex. He arranged to travel to Gwinnett County from his home in Florida to pick the child up.
While Wood never arrived for the scheduled meeting, based on the explicit messages sent in the chat, the following warrants were obtained:
- Child Molestation by Electronic Device (21W11683)
- Obscene Internet Contact with a Child
- Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors
- Use Computer Service to Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice Child
Wood is currently being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.