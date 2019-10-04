CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two persons of interest in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning.
Early Thursday morning, a resident told she saw a “suspicious vehicle” on Sparks Lane near Yellow Creek Road. The woman told officers that a woman was standing near the truck who appeared to have suffered from a head injury. Moments later, 22-year-old Jordan Payne of Dawsonville was seen in the woods near the truck and then a second vehicle appeared on the scene. Payne and the female got into the Acura SUV and fled the scene.
Later that afternoon, officials reported to call that the injured female was with authorities in Dawson County, authorities say. She told officials that she was assaulted by Payne in Cherokee County. Police arrested Payne in Forsyth County and was charged with Aggravated Assault by Strangulation, Kidnapping, two counts of Battery, Simple Battery and Simple Assault.
On Friday, 17-year-old Timothy Kimbarl of Dahlonega turned himself in at the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Police say Kimbarl was the suspected driver who allegedly slammed into the bus. He was arrested and charged with stealing the Chevrolet van after the accident. That van was recovered in Dawson County Friday morning.
According to authorities, both of the men were transported to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center and are being held without bond.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
