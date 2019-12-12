ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Montana police arrested a Florida woman for her alleged involvement in multiple felonies in Athens.
On December 9, Athens-Clark County Police obtained 15 arrest warrants for Emma Patrice McIlwain, 28, from Punta Gorda, Florida. Police alleged she was involved in Felony Lane Gang Crimes in Athens this year.
Police said McIlwain is part of a Felony Lane Gang, whose name comes from the location they choose to for their crimes, a bank’s drive-thru lane farthest from the teller, nicknamed the “felony lane” by law enforcement. In order to commit the fraudulent transactions, the gang commits other crimes like breaking into cars, identity theft and forgeries.
ACCPD said members of the Felony Lane Gang committed several crimes in Athens in September, 2019. They allegedly stole credit cards, check and other identity documents from someones car in Ben Burton Park, where Police said McIlwain used the documents to withdraw around $22,000 from various banks, including ones in Athens.
McIlwain was arrested in November, 2019, while possessing stolen identity information and forged checks in unrelated cases. She is currently being held in Montana on those offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.