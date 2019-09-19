WOODBURY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a woman for allegedly setting a home on fire in Woodbury.
On Friday August 2, firefighters rushed to a home fire on the 300 block of Garry Kendrick Drive and were able to put out the blaze. According to investigators, the 67-year-old home was set on fire multiple times, but the fire caused minimal damage.
On August 13, police arrested 28-year-old Denise Kendrick of Manchester and was charged with first degree arson, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and making terroristic threats.
Kendrick was transported to Meriwether County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 17.
Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the City of Woodbury Police Department with this investigation, authorities say.
