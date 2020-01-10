MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Suspects wanted in connection to a 2016 homicide have been arrested by Cobb County Police.
Detectives say Terrance Marshall, 23, and Dontavian Jones, 19, are both suspects in the murder of 41-year-old Dewenzell James Spence.
Spence's body was found lying in the woods of the 6300 block of Queens Mill Road.
Detectives say the case is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945 or by emailing cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
