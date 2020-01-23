MORGAN Co., Ga. (CBS46)— “In fact, after transporting the oldest child to Egleston Children’s Hospital, we learned the child could have potentially been dead within a week without treatment.”
That’s according to Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
According to King’s office, Carl Johnson, 25, of Chicago, and Maynard Ray Moses, 29, of Madison County, were arrested for setting a fire to a Morgan County estate on January 7.
The estate sits on 1,000 acres.
During their arrest, officials said items were found that placed the two men at the location where the fires occurred.
In addition to the items found placing the men at the scene, investigators said they observed three children, aged 5 months, 7 months, and 3-yearsold, that appeared “malnourished.”
All three children were taken to Morgan Medical Center after “DFCS determined they were malnourished and neglected,” Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Keith Howard said.
Officials said Johnson faces one count of arson in the first degree, one count of giving a false name, and one count of Obstruction.
Moses faces one count of arson in the first degree, one count of cruelty to children, and one count of Burglary.
